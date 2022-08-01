Barcelona have sold 25 percent of Barca Studios, which manages the club’s digital business and audiovisual productions, to Socios.com for 100 million euros (102.5m dollars), club president Joan Laporta said on Monday.

Club members had voted to allow the sale of 49 percent of the shares.

“For the moment, we have sold 25 percent to Socios.com,” Laporta said at the press conference to present Jules Kounde, bought for a reported 50m euros from Sevilla, as a Barcelona player.

Earlier this summer, the deeply indebted club sold 15 percent of its La Liga TV revenue to the American investment fund Sixth Street in two tranches or a total of 400m euros before going on a transfer spree.

In addition to Kounde, Barcelona have bought Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Raphinha from Leeds and signed AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea’s Danish central defender Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

While the deals with Sixth Street are for 25 years, the sale to the Socios.com platform is permanent.

