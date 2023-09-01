Barcelona have signed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season, the Spanish champions said Friday.

“Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of player Joao Felix until June 30, 2024. There is no option to buy,” said the Catalan club in a statement.

Barcelona loaned winger Ansu Fati to Brighton and defender Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa earlier Friday to help create room to accomodate Felix on the wage bill and register the player with La Liga, who have strict financial fair play rules.

Felix became the fifth most expensive player in history when Atletico Madrid signed him from Benfica in 2019 for 126 million euros ($136 million) at just 19 years old.

