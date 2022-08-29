Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent armed robbery at his home in the early hours of Monday, the Spanish club said.

“He is ok now, scared but ok,” a Barcelona source told AFP, confirming press reports.

At least four men broke into his home in Castelldefels near Barcelona through the garden and threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars, and hit him, daily El Pais reported.

The thieves fled by car after forcing the Gabon international to open a safe and making off with jewels that were inside, the newspaper reported.

A spokeswoman for Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, confirmed they were investigating a violent robbery in Castelldefels but refused to identify the victim, citing privacy rules.

