Barcelona became the first Spanish side to win the women’s Champions League with a stunning performance to thrash Chelsea 4-0 in Gothenburg on Sunday.

The La Liga champions scored all four goals inside 36 minutes as a Melanie Leupolz own goal, Alexia Putellas’s penalty and simple finishes from Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen killed the game as a contest.

Barca have romped to the Spanish title with a 100 percent record after 26 games in La Liga, boasting a 123 goal difference.

