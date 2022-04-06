Barcelona will play an A-League All Stars side in Sydney next month on their first trip to Australia, the Spanish giants said on Wednesday.

Xavi Hernandez’s team will meet a side comprising the best players from the country’s domestic league on May 25 at the 80,000-seat Stadium Australia.

“Being able to play this match will give us the opportunity to bring the club and its values closer to our fans,” said Barcelona marketing executive Juli Guiu in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta