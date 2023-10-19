Barcelona said Thursday their players would wear a shirt featuring the famous logo of the Rolling Stones for the Clasico against Real Madrid later this month, as part of the club’s sponsorship deal with streaming giants Spotify.

The La Liga champions signed a major shirt sponsorship agreement with Spotify last year.

The emblem of rock legends the Rolling Stones, a mouth with its tongue sticking out, will replace the Spotify logo on the front of Barca’s jerseys for the game on October 28 and the women’s Clasico in November.

