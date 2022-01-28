Barcelona’s previous board, led by the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office, sources told AFP on Friday.

The investigation into the management of the club under Bartomeu is the result of a complaint filed on Wednesday by the current Barca board and its president Joan Laporta.

The prosecutor’s office in Barcelona began work on Friday and are looking into possible “economic crimes”, a source from the ministry of justice told AFP. They will decide if the matter should be passed on to the police.

Barcelona’s current board filed their complaint on the basis of findings in the club’s ‘forensic report’.

