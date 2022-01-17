Samuel Umtiti will undergo an operation after breaking his foot in training on Monday, Barcelona said.

Umtiti’s latest injury reduces the chances of him leaving in the January transfer window, with Barca looking to ease the club’s enormous debts by moving players on this month.

The France defender has been on the fringes of Barcelona’s first team for a while.

His form has been affected by a string of knee injuries and the 28-year-old has made only one start in La Liga this season.

