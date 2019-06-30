The Environment Ministry is not considering the use of barcoded rubbish bags as a means of tracing households flouting waste disposal regulations, despite calls for tighter enforcement.

The ministry was asked by Times of Malta if it was planning to use such technology to crack down on persistent offenders, following a proposal to use barcodes made by Opposition last year.

But while the ministry said it remained committed “to introduce measures to effectively enforce the regulations”, the idea of designating each household with unique, barcoded waste bags was not being considered.

There are companies abroad that produce waste bags with barcodes or QR codes for domestic use, whether by barcode or QR code.

Complaints about current system

The issue of litter has been on the public agenda since November when the government introduced mandatory waste separation for households, to be collected on specific days of the week. While the move was welcomed, it was also criticised for being difficult to enforce.

While the move was welcomed, it was also criticised for being difficult to enforce

One of the most common complaints is of residents failing to adhere to the set waste collection schedule, which varies by locality.

If, for example, a black mixed waste bag is taken out on a day when the scheduled collection is for organic waste, it remains uncollected, littering public spaces and, at times, posing a health hazard.

Offenders are fined €150 but must be caught red-handed as there is no mechanism in place to identify to whom the waste bag belongs. Though fines have been imposed, this has not served as enough of a deterrent.

Moreover, the fine is not paid on the spot but several weeks later under a mechanism whereby the offender is given a chance to challenge the decision.

Local councils dismayed

Two weeks ago, the Local Councils Association complained that, despite the educational campaigns, it was receiving constant reports about certain areas being littered with waste bags. The problem, it pointed out, was made worse by the ineffective enforcement.

It suggested that the only solution was to impose harsher fines to be paid on the spot because foreigners were leaving the island before paying.

This procedure was in force in other countries, the association said, and it failed to understand why it could not be applied to Malta as well.

However, the association’s appeal seems to have fallen on deaf ears as changes to the regulations announced a few days ago by the Environment Ministry, through a legal notice, did not address the problem.

The only changes enacted were in the waste collection schedule of some localities.