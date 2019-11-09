A feuding fairy king and queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddles with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations… with hilarious but dark consequences.

This is the plot of In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedy, that will be captured live from the Bridge Theatre in London and will be shown at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Oliver Chris (Green Wing, NT Live: Young Marx), David Moorst (NT Live: Allelujah!) and Hammed Animashaun (The Barber Shop Chronicles) lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will build on the success of his immersive staging of Julius Caesar (NT Live 2018). The Bridge Theatre will become a forest – a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels, surrounded by a roving audience following the action on foot.

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be shown tomorrow at 6pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.