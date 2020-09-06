This month saw the debut release of Another Play , a single by Maltese artists Bark Bark Disco and Joon. Released on the LA-based Italians Do It Better label, the song is a playful offering featuring catchy melodies, warm tones and an uplifting accompanying video,

When asked about how the single came to fruition, Ian Schranz says that “the song Another Play is written from the perspective of lovers that fail to communicate, though despite this can’t live without each other. Yasmin [Kyumizkis] and I were observing a couple from afar in a bar having an argument and we started humorously dubbing them. The result of this was a fun and light-hearted duet that arose quite organically from that conversation. We wanted to help keep people’s spirits up during these strange times, something I think my dance choreography at least certainly did for Yasmin! When I showed it to her, she laughed so much that she said ‘let’s keep it’...I’m assuming that I impressed her”.

Lo-Fi Pop band Bark Bark Disco is the brainchild of Schranz, the drummer from Maltese band Beangrowers. Initially starting life as a side project with which to explore new musical ideas, Bark Bark Disco’s debut music video provoked an enthusiastic response, registering over half a million YouTube streams within two weeks and prompting a Japanese touring agency to book the band for a small Japanese tour soon after. Since its inception, Bark Bark Disco has supported Bonnie Prince Billie and toured in the UK, US, Italy, Latvia, Belarus, Germany and France.

Joon is an electronic solo project by Maltese producer and co-founder of the non-profit organisation Malta Sound Women Network, Yasmin Kyumizkis. Following the success of her debut single E.T. which was featured by renowned fashion sound director, Michael Gaubert, in March this year as part of digital fashion show Animal Crossing, Joon will be releasing a single in September, followed later by a full-length album.

For more information and links to the video, visit www.barkbarkdisco.com and www.italiansdoitbetter.com.