Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has lavished praise on “coveted” loan signing Ross Barkley after the England midfielder lashed in the winner against Leicester on Sunday to preserve the club’s perfect start to the Premier League season.

The 26-year-old had been an injury doubt before the 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium but found the net from the edge of the area in added time.

Villa, who thumped Liverpool 7-2 before the international break, have won their opening four games of a league season for the first time since the 1930/31 campaign.

They sit second in the table, a point behind leaders Everton but with a game in hand, a remarkable turnaround after avoiding relegation on the final day of last season.

“Ross showed why he’s a very coveted player with a finish we’ve seen him do a number of times,” said Smith. “He’s a high-calibre player. I’m thankful to Chelsea that they’ve loaned him to us.

