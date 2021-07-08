The final step in the plan to release barn owls into the wild in Malta for the first time in more than thirty years has begun.

Half a dozen owls have been bred in Razzett tal-Bagħal, near Buskett, as part of a project to reintroduce the species into the wild.

The birds became extinct in Malta in the 1980s.

In the final phase of the plan, owls are being placed in hacking boxes to gradually begin acclimatising to the natural environment before being released.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia announced the latest development when visiting the site.

He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding extending the management of the site by the Federation for Hunting and Conservation Malta (FKNK) to focus on biodiversity initiatives.

Barn owls will be placed around Malta and Gozo.

“This is a historic moment for conservation in our country, as we can now officially say that the barn owl has returned to our islands,” FKNK President Lucas Micallef said.

Following the success of the live streaming of the barn owl project, the Ministry also funded the installation of a bird-feeder and a camera with the possibility of live streaming, which provides the opportunity to observe the birds that visit Buskett.

Razzett tal-Bagħal also hosts a nursery for native trees and shrubs, which are distributed to the public free of charge.