The 27th meeting of the season which was held on Sunday evening at the Marsa Racetrack consisted of seven finals from the Malta Racetrack Limited Summer Championship on a short distance of 2,140m.

The major event, the class Premier final, was won by Baron De Majuag driven by Alessandro Grech.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final.

Baron De Majuag (Alessandro Grech) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Antoine Du Bourg (Redent Magro) and Crusoe d’Anama (Charles Camilleri). Grech’s trotter led all the way till the very end and gained its third win of the year by a length and a half from Alinea (Herman McKay) which increased its pace in the final metres.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta