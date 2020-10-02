Baron Philippe Sereys de Rothschild will soon be visiting Malta to attend two exclusive events that will celebrate Champagne Barons de Rothschild, the champagne produced by the renowned wine estate, Château Mouton Rothschild.

At a wine and champagne pairing event hosted by Charles Grech and Company at Gracy’s in Valletta on October 8, the baron will share an insight into the wine vintages and varieties that have been paired with the five carefully created courses on the menu, while guests will have the privilege of being presented with this prestigious Champagne by the baron himself.

A second dinner where the baron will be guest of honour will be held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana on October 9.

“We are very pleased and honoured that Baron Philippe Sereys de Rothschild shall be visiting Malta for the first time since Charles Grech has been collaborating with this renowned house,” Michael Darmanin, general manager of Charles Grech and Company, said.

“It is a great privilege to be able to welcome the baron to Malta, as well as learn from his unrivalled expertise in the world of fine wines and champagnes.”

Baron Philippe Sereys de Rothschild is the son of Baroness Philippine de Rothschild and the famous actor Jacques Sereys. He is the chairman of the supervisory board of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, the leading exporter of Bordeaux AOC wines, which produces and markets the famous Mouton Cadet, among other branded wines.

The baron owns, with his family, three classified growths at Pauillac in the Médoc – Château Mouton Rothschild, Château d’Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon – and he played an active role in the creation of the Barons de Rothschild champagnes.

As well as attending the events held on October 8 and 9 October, the baron will also be visiting selected outlets where the Champagne Barons de Rothschild is currently available. Last year, the Phoenicia Malta and Corinthia Palace Hotel and Spa in Attard were likewise awarded the title of Ambassadors Barons Champagne.

The baron will be accompanied during his visit to Malta by the CEO of Barons Champagne, Frederic Mairesse, who is himself a frequent visitor to the islands.

More information about the Baron Philippe Sereys de Rothschild and the Château Mouton Rothschild estate can be found online at www.chateau-mouton-rothschild.com.