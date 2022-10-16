Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, will again host the weekly lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Emerging soprano Maria Grazia Grech and pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa will perform a selection of Baroque arias namely, Affé mi fate ridere by F. Cavalli, G.F. Handel’s V’adoro Pupille, Gigue and Frondi tenere… Ombra mai fu. The programme ensues with Non Posso Disperar by G. Bononcini and Suite in G (Prelude, Allemande, Courante, Minuet) by H. Purcell among others.

Soprano Maria Grazia Grech

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audio-visual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Timeless Songs and Arias will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on Tuesday, October18, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952.