The ninth edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival, which kicked off on January 15, is coming to an end tomorrow.

The Goldberg Ensemble, directed by Michael Laus, will play music by Italian baroque masters at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta at 11am.

The last performance wil be held in Gozo in the evening. The Valletta Baroque Ensemble will dedicate a concert to baroque female composers at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, at 8pm. Sopranos Gillian Zammit and Marouska Attard, bass Albert Buttigieg and KorMalta will also perform.

Baroque concert for children

Toi Toi, the Manoel Theatre’s Edu­cation Programme, is meanwhile presenting a baroque concert for children at the Manoel Theatre tomorrow at 3 and 5.30pm.

The show, suitable for children aged 8+, features some seriously silly musical mash-ups and will include works by Handel, Monteverdi, Copuerin, Purcell, among others.

The concert will be directed by Michael Richardson.

For more information and tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.