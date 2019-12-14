The Renaissance, the 16th century time of rebirth, was also a time for musical games.

Since July 2017, maestro Marco Mencoboni has been training a consort of singers in ensemble work and baroque vocal and musical techniques. The masterclasses focus on the work of the influential Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi and his contemporaries and culminates in a showcase concert being held today.

The Monteverdi Project was devised by Kenneth Zammit Tabona, the artistic director of the Manoel Theatre and the Valletta Baroque Festival. He engaged Mencoboni, who is considered to be one of the leading specialists of baroque and Renaissance music, to run the project.

The Monteverdi Project concentrates on the music of the Italian composer and his contemporaries among whom are Maltese composers like the Balzano brothers and Griscti, among others.

Music that has been discovered in the Mdina Cathedral archives like the great Balzano piece is being premiered in this evening’s concert.

A Night of Madrigal & Early Baroque Music ‒ Monteverdi Project is being held at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta today at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained at booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt.