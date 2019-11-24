The eighth edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival has been officially launched. An initiative of Teatru Manoel, this edition promi­ses to be yet another spectacular celebration of baroque music in magnificent churches, theatres and palaces.

At the launch, Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government Owen Bonnici said “the festival has consistently gone from strength to strength, establishing itself in the baroque scene, whilst also enhancing our local cultural experience”.

Some highlights for this year include the music of Pedro Riumonte in St John’s Co-Cathedral, Music From the Missions by Florilegium, which will bring music spanning from eight decades to the Jesuits’ church in Valletta, the Sacred Vivaldi Concert by La Serenissima at the collegiate church of St Paul in Rabat, and the Bel Canto from Naples by Simone Kermes and Amici Veneziani at the Teatru Manoel, which will be closing off the festival in style.

The festival will be held from January 10 to 25.

For further infor­ma­­tion visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt.