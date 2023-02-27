Police officials set up barricades outside and around the parliament building in Valletta on Monday afternoon, ahead of a protest called by the Nationalist Party.

The PN has urged its supporters to gather outside parliament at 6pm on Monday evening to demand the return of three state hospitals, following the annulment of the Vitals-Steward hospitals deal.

In anticipation of that event, police have set up barriers around parliament all the way up to Castille Square, providing buffer space to allow ministerial cars to escort politicians to parliament.

The heightened security presence is a harsh reminder of December 2019, when Freedom Square was full of barricades limiting access to protestors, who at the time were calling for then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign

Police barricades reach all the way to Castille square ahead of Monday nights protest. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A court on Friday ruled that three hospitals that had been handed to Vitals and subsequently to Steward Healthcare should be returned to the state, because the privatisation deal struck with the government was fraudulent.

The court concluded that Gozo General Hospital, St Luke's Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital should be returned to the state, because contractually agreed upon targets were never met.

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale delivered the judgment after 44 hearings in the case filed by former opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Steward Health Care hit back at the judgment and reserved the right to proceed with legal action.