Bars, gyms and the law courts will reopen on Friday while the airports and ports will re-open in July, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking on One Radio, he said details and a formal announcement on lifting the remaining COVID-19 restrictive measures will be given on Monday.

He said recent statistics showed that COVID-19 was behind us. Fears about a spike in the virus numbers or a second wave had proven unfounded, he said.

The Prime Minister said measures to keep people safe will be put in place, "but we will not to sending a signal that tourists should not visit Malta due to these measures".

"These are exciting times for Malta. We are returning to normality."

Bars, gyms and restaurants were closed down on March 17 when the government was ramping up its battle against the pandemic.

Hundreds of restaurants and hairdressers were gradually reopened last week.

He also said that a multi-million euro budget will be held on June 8 with the aim of encouraging consumption and investment. This budget would be over and above the usual annual budget.

"Deposits over the past weeks have exploded by millions. People were saving, now is the time for that put in the bank to be spent. It makes sense to start spending now," he said.

Amnesty

The Prime Minister said that people who have been fined for breaching social distancing rules would be eligible for an amnesty.

"These people are not criminals and if they have already paid their fine, they can apply for a refund."

Despite the amnesty announcement, Abela nonetheless appealed for caution so as not to undo all the good work over the months.

In a reference to Floriana supporters who amassed to celebrate the football team's league victory, Abela said that while he took no pleasure in seeing these celebrations in breach of social distancing rules, he could understand that people were tired of being stuck at home.

Abela also ruled out an early election saying the government will see out its mandate till 2022.