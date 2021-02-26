The COVID allowance handed out to bar owners has been increased to cover the additional month that they have been ordered to remain shut.

Bars and social clubs were shuttered in October when the number of new infections spiked. They were initially set to reopen on December 1 but the measures were first extended for an additional two months, and then until the end of February.

That date was pushed back yet again by the government earlier this week.

On Friday Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the financial aid scheme has been extended.

The scheme is split across three categories: commercial bars, bars that are housed within a club (kazin), and bars owned by clubs.

Political party clubs have been excluded.

Commercial bars, initially set to receive €2,870 will receive a €3,587 one-time payment, while kazini bars will get €2,325. Clubs will receive €1,575.

More information on bscheme@visitmalta.com or 2291 5000.