Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has discussed the situation in Libya with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in a phone conversation.

The Malta Foreign Ministry said the two ministers agreed on the need for peace in Libya so that Libyans can find common ground to solve their problems through political solutions rather than warfare.



Bartolo called for a united Libya run by its own people. He argued that Libya should be helped in the fight against human trafficking and irregular immigration, adding that the Central Mediterranean route towards the Southern European border is completely open and the European Union is not protecting itself.

Malta has been increasingly seen as backing the Tripoli-based Libyan government, with two recent meetings between the Maltese and Libyan prime ministers. Maltese ministers have also held talks with Turkish officials - with Turkey now one of Tripoli's strongest backers.

Egypt, meanwhile, backs the rebel Benghazi-based government of General Haftar. In the phone conversation, Bartolo was quoted as saying that Malta is neutral and wants to be a friend of all countries.