Cooperation in the fight against organised crime, money laundering and the financing of terrorism were among subjects discussed in Bahrain during a visit by Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Bartolo met his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani. They also discussed political, economic and cultural ties between Malta and Bahrain, relations with the European Union and issues of the Middle East.

The two sides also explored cooperation in the fields of education, tourism, and food security, the ministry said.

Bartolo earlier visited Qatar, where the subjects discussed included the resumption of direct flights once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.