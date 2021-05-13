Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has had a virtual meeting with Philip T. Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs at the US State Department.
The Foreign Ministry said they agreed to continue building on the strong cooperation between the two countries, including the fight against organised crime, money laundering and terrorist financing.
They also discussed regional issues, including stability in the Mediterranean, irregular migration as well as the situation in Libya.
