Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has held a virtual meeting with Lord Frost, the UK's former Brexit negotiator who is now part of the Cabinet, responsible for forging a new relationship with the EU.

The Foreign Ministry said various topics were discussed, including economic recovery and tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic, and facilitating travel between both countries, which are at an advanced stage of their vaccination programmes.

The two sides said they would continue to seek the best relations both at the European as well as the international level. They agreed to work together to strengthen investment and trade, including financial services and the digital economy.

They also agreed to strengthen ties in the fields of health and education and to protect the mutual interest of their citizens who are living, working, or studying in Malta or the United Kingdom.

The Commissioner for Malta-UK Commercial Relations, Mario Vella, participated in the meeting.