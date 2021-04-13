Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has discussed the situation in Libya in a joint meeting with new Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.

The three ministers explored ways to work together to improve the lives of the Libyan people, and to have stability and lasting peace in Libya and the region, the foreign ministry said.

They agreed on the importance of addressing the needs of the Libyan people, including the lack of water and electricity, the lack of disposable income, high prices, and the challenges posed by COVID-19, to truly improve the lives of the Libyan people.

The ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration, the ministry said.

The talks also focused on the work that needs to be done in the field of aviation, so that airlines can start to operate safely to and from Libya.

Bartolo also accompanied the prime minister in talks in Tripoli last week, when Malta confirmed plans to reopen its embassy and restore flights to Tripoli by Air Malta.