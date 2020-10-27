Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday, along with his board of directors, and left with a bombshell admission that he had accepted a proposal for the club to play in “a future European Super League”.

Bartomeu’s departure comes following mounting pressure from fans and his public falling out with Lionel Messi.

His resignation could even affect the future of Messi, who will now be given a new project after the Argentinian tried to leave in August, citing a lack of direction at the club.

“I want to communicate my resignation along with the rest of the board,” said Bartomeu in a official announcement. “It’s a composed and relaxed decision, agreed with all my fellow directors.”

However, it was his revelation about a Super League which seems certain to make the biggest waves beyond Catalonia.

Bartomeu said he accepted a proposal on Monday for Barcelona to play in “a future European Super League” which “would guarantee the financial stability of the club”.

