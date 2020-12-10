The president of Istanbul Basaksehir has called for a lifetime ban on a Romanian official who was accused of making a racist remark which sparked a mass player walkout in the club’s Champions League match with Paris Saint-Germain.

Fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had described Basaksehir’s Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo as “black”, or “negru” in Romanian in Tuesday’s game in Paris.

“This type of referee should be banned for life,” Basaksehir president Goksel Gumusdag told Turkish media.

