Malta U-21 national team coach Ivan Woods has trimmed his squad to 23 players ahead of this week’s matches against Kazakhstan and Lithuania, the Malta FA announced.

On Thursday, the Malta U-21 side play their fifth fixture from their European Championship qualifiers when they host Kazakhstan at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Then, Ivan Woods’ team will be up against Lithuania in an international friendly at the Tony Bezzina Stadium. Both matches will kick off at 6pm.

Woods is boosted by the return of Reading striker Basil Tuma who was forced to miss out on last month’s matches against Belgium and Scotland due to injury.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com