A basketball coach has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to sexually abusing a 15-year old girl forming part of a Maltese team that was playing in Italy.

The incident allegedly took place in Italy between July 3 and 10. The teenager later reported that the coach, a 41-year old Italian, had kissed her and touched her intimately.

The man pleading not guilty to abusing of his position by engaging in sexual acts, holding the girl against her will, defilement, subjecting the girl to acts of a sexual nature whilst seeking sexual favours as well as causing her fear of violence.

The defence requested bail, pointing out that the alleged offence had taken place a month ago in Italy.

Moreover, the minor had posted photos of her body just hours previously.

The victim’s lawyer countered that the girl was terrified by what had happened.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak turned down the bail request.

The court also ordered a ban on all names.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo prosecuted, together with Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Dorienne Tabone. Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Adrian Sciberras were defence counsel. Lawyer Victor Bugeja appeared parte civile