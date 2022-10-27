Malta Basketball Association president Paul Sultana said that the increase in number of teams in this season’s domestic competitions is a testament to how much the game has grown in popularity in the last few months.

Speaking during a news conference, during which the draws of the men’s KO competitions were held, Sultana said having more players involved in the game will no doubt increase the level of competition and make the game more entertaining for the fans.

“The early signs look that this season is going to be another hard-fought campaign between all participating clubs,” Sultana said.

“If you come to the Ta’ Qali Pavilion during the weekend you can witness a remarkable growth in the number of players that are involved in our competitions. If you look at the youth competitions, we have seen an increase in the number of teams in the U-16, U-14 and mini-basket competitions.

