The Malta Basketball Association announced that governing body’s Council Meeting decided to cancel all pending competitions for the 2020-21 season.

The decision was taken in light of the government’s decision not to relax the COVID-19 restrictions that banned all legal sport.

“Following an urgent Council meeting held this evening, the local basketball clubs agreed, with great regret after that all the sacrifices they made along the season were seemingly totally disregarded, to cancel the senior leagues for this season, namely the BOV Men First Division, the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League as well as the BOV Amateur Men League together with the finals of the BOV Knock Out Men in both the senior men categories,” the MBA said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta