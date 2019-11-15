Bank of Valletta chief officer Peter Perotti appealed to private stakeholders to give a helping hand in the development of Maltese basketball by supporting local nurseries who represent the future of the sport.

Speaking during a news conference, where the draws of the BOV KO were held, Perotti said that basketball has developed a lot in recent years thanks to the commitment of the Malta Basketball Association and the financial support of Bank of Valletta.

However, he said that local clubs are in dire need of financial assistance if they are to continue to groom future basketball players.

“Maltese basketball has enjoyed some great results on the international scene over the years,” Perotti said.

“That came through the huge commitment of the Malta Basketball Association and the financial support of BOV who sponsors all major sport in Malta.

However, for any sport to remain competitive they need to continue nurturing new talent and that work is carried out by club nurseries, primarily.

Unfortunately, club nurseries are finding the going tough financially. Suffice to say that one third of their annual budget is used to hire facilities so their teams can train.

“That is a huge burden on them and I hope that more private companies will come forward and start supporting more our nurseries so they can groom our future star players.

“We must follow the model of countries like Iceland who invested heavily on facilities and nurseries but to do that there needs to be more assistance from all stakeholders.”

Thursday’s draw of the BOV Men’s KO produced a fascinating quarter-final as Gżira Athleta were drawn to face Starlites GIG. The winner of this match, pencilled for January 26, will face Luxol in the semi-final on March 1, 2020.

The other semi-final will feature holders Hibernians taking on Depiro on February 29.

Paul Sultana, the MBA president, also spoke about the men’s National League which gets under way this weekend.

The men’s top division will feature five teams while the Amateur League will see the participation of seven clubs.

As announced last season, each club can only field two overseas players from last season, a move which already is bearing its fruit, Sultana said.

“Young Maltese players are finding more room to express their talent and that was mirrored in last weekend’s MBA Shield Final where the protagonists were not the overseas players but young Maltese players and that shows that we have taken the right decision on reducing the foreigners’ quota,” Sultana said.

Sultana also appealed to the authorities to keep their word and provide the financial assistance promised through the National Strategy for Sports, which was launched last May, so as the MBA could step up the national teams’ preparations ahead of the 2023 GSSE.

“Next year we will have several national teams competing in FIBA competitions with an expense of over 70,000 euros,” he said.

“I cannot stop thanking the Maltese Olympic Committee and SportMalta for their constant support. But, on the other hand, we are still awaiting the government to provide us with the grants promised through the National Sports Strategy so we can bring overseas coaches to oversee the team’ preparations ahead of the 2023 GSSE.

“I appeal the authorities to give us the assistance needed as we have already lost valuable time.”

On Sunday, the MBA will announce the this year’s Player of the Year awards winners.

In the men’s top flight the finalists are Gżira Athleta duo Peter Shoults and Matthew Gouder as well as Roderick Vella, of Hibs.

The women’s honour will be contested by Sam Brincat (Hibs), Steffie Demartino (Depiro) and Josephine Grima (Starlites).

The MBA will be also organizing a referees coach in December as they look to increase the number of officials taking charge of domestic matches.

MEN’S BOV KNOCK OUT DRAW

Quarter-final: Starlites vs Gżira Athleta.

Semi-finals: Starlites/Gżira vs Luxol (March 1); Hibs vs Depiro (February 29).

Amateur KO QFs

Quarter-final: Starlites vs Mellieħa; Fusion vs Depiro (January 31); Pyrinto vs Gżira Athleta (March 2).

Semi-final: Pyrinto vs Gżira Athleta (Feb. 21)