Maltese basketball returns after the summer break on Sunday as Division One champions Starlites FIJO face Knock-Out winners Mellieha Libertas in this year’s Super Cup final on Sunday at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion (tip-off: 4PM).

It should be an interesting curtain raiser to the new season as both sides will have the opportunity to give early debuts to various incoming players. While title holders Starlites have replaced their three US import players last season with Melvin Newbern Jr, Darius George, and Maltese/Australian Matt Attard, Mellieha have made various changes including their head coach, appointing Italian tactician Christian Narciso.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Narciso believes it was meant to be for him to join the side.

