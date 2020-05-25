The 2019-20 EuroLeague season has been scrapped.

In a teleconference that took place on Monday morning, EuroLeague CEO Jordi Bertomeu suggested the cancellation of the 2019-20 season.

The 11 teams with a guaranteed Euroleague contract that took part in the teleconference agreed with Bertomeu against the resumption of the season.

With the season on pause since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the players were unable to have access to practice facilities, meaning that they would need more time to get match fit, should the season have restarted.

Most of the players were against the resumption of the season, since this long pause might have caused serious injuries.

The EuroCup season has also been cancelled.