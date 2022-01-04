Round 18 of the EuroLeague was marred by COVID-19 postponements last week as no less than five fixtures were held back from taking place. Despite this, Baskonia took their opportunity to inflict Barcelona’s third loss of the season with a dominant showing on Thursday.

EuroLeague leaders Barcelona were given a reality check on Thursday when they lost to fellow Spaniards Baskonia 94-75 in Vitoria-Gasteiz. The game proved to be the perfect way to showcase Baskonia’s talent following a tough start to the season, including changes even in coaching staff.

