Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad were kept apart in the draw for the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Friday after the Basque rivals beat Barcelona and Real Madrid in the quarters.

Bilbao will face Granada and La Real will take on Segunda side Mirandes over two legs, keeping alive the chance of a first Copa del Rey final between the Basque teams since 1910.

Mirandes have reached the last four after knocking out three La Liga sides in Villarreal, Sevilla and Celta Vigo.

But Real Sociedad will be strong favourites to end their fairytale run after they beat Real Madrid 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Bilbao then stunned Barcelona as Inaki Williams' 94th-minute header sent them through with a 1-0 win at San Mames.

Granada, who sit 10th in La Liga, had already ended Valencia's hopes of retaining the title by winning 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a Roberto Soldado double.

The Copa del Rey's new format, which includes lower teams playing at home and single legs, has seen a string of upsets and left an unfamiliar quartet in sight of the trophy.

Real Sociedad are the most recent winners of Spain's domestic cup, having lifted it in 1987. Bilbao last won the tournament in 1984.

Granada's best is reaching the final in 1959 while this is only the second time Mirandes have made the semis in their history.

The first legs are scheduled for February 12, with the return legs coming almost a month later on March 4.