It could only have happened during the Covid-19 pandemic: On Saturday Athletic Bilbao will play the first of two Copa del Rey finals in two weeks as their eagerly awaited meeting with Basque rivals Real Sociedad goes ahead at last in Seville.

The 2019/20 final was supposed to be played on April 18 last year, only for the health crisis to intervene.

A rescheduled date was put off in the hope it could eventually go ahead in front of fans, given how special an occasion it is for supporters of both sides.

