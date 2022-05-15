Enea Bastianini grabbed his third MotoGP victory in seven races this season as he took the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian, riding a Gresini Ducati, cruised home 2.718 sec ahead of Australian Jack Miller on a factory Ducati.

“I’m really happy with this race because this victory is unexpected,” said Bastianini. “In the race I saw that my pace was really good.”

Spaniard Aleix Espargaro, on an Aprilia, was third after holding off championship leader Fabio Quartararo over the closing laps.

Starting on the second row of the grid, Bastianini quickly moved up to challenge Miller and Francesco Bagnaia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta