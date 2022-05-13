Italy’s Enea Bastianini posted a track record to set the pace in opening practice at the French MotoGP on Friday as home favourite and world champion Fabio Quartararo finished out of the top five.

Bastianini lay down an early marker for this seventh round of the world championship with a time of 1min 31.148sec on board his Ducati-Gresini team bike at Le Mans’ Bugatti circuit.

Spain’s Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) was best of the rest, at 0.202sec, with his compatriot Alex Rins (Suzuki) in third.

