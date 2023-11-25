SIRENS 1-2 HIBERNIANS

Frank Boateng 79 (S); Giannis Bastianos 22 (H), Claudio Bonanni 43 (H).

Hibernians secured a vital victory over Sirens to keep track of the top three positions of the domestic championship.

The Paolites opened a two-goal lead in the first half through Giannis Bastianos and Claudio Bonanni.

Bastianos, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, struck a long-range effort that beat Ini Akpan for his fifth goal in eight Hibernians appearances.

More details on SportsDesk.