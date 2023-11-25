SIRENS 1-2 HIBERNIANS

Frank Boateng 79 (S); Giannis Bastianos 22 (H), Claudio Bonanni 43 (H).

Hibernians secured a vital victory over Sirens to keep track of the top three positions of the domestic championship.

The Paolites opened a two-goal lead in the first half through Giannis Bastianos and Claudio Bonanni.

Bastianos, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, struck a long-range effort that beat Ini Akpan for his fifth goal in eight Hibernians appearances.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.