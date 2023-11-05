HIBERNIANS 1

Bastianos 47

GUDJA 0

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone, K. Shaw, A. Attard, R. Bairam (90 O. Magro), A. Hovhannisyan, S. Okoh, A. Bruno (65 J. Degabriele), C. Bonanni, G. Bastianos (87 H. Guedes), E. Pereira (65 G. Artiles), R. Antwi

GUDJA UNITED

Y. Izzet, S. Attard (65 S. Cipriott), M. Muchardi, J. Arthur, G. Mensah (65 M. Perea) C. Borg (70 W. Serrano), R. Fernandes (89 G. Zammit), N. Tabone, K. Micallef, A. Toure, M. Esposito

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Yellow cards: Fernandes, Toure. Micallef, Perea.

Red Card: Karl Micallef (G) 75.

Fortune finally smiled on Hibernians again as they overcame Gudja United to put their nightmare spell behind them.

A second-half goal from Giannis Bastianos gave them their first win since September and eased the pressure after a poor run of form.

Hibernians had failed to find the target in the League since putting three past Santa Lucia on September 23. They have gone four Premier League games without a goal since then, picking up just one point from meetings with Floriana, Birkirkara, Balzan and Naxxar.

