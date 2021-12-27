British American Tobacco (BAT) Malta has donated and planted over 140 indigenous trees in l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa as part of its environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

BAT Malta employees volunteered to plant the variety of trees within the framework of a team-building exercise, while also learning about the local flora and the importance of preserving ecological biodiversity.

The tree-planting exercise took place in collaboration and guidance from the non-governmental organisation ACT. As the NGO works towards conserving natural habitats together with the flora and fauna of the native Maltese genotypes, the trees planted include carob, Mediterranean cypress, Mediterranean buckthorn, evergreen oak and oak. All trees planted originate from locally cultivated stock.

Clint Bajada, country manager of BAT in Malta, said: “The trees planted by our employees’ volunteer work will not only be enjoyed by families, trekkers and campers in this popular green area, but they will also contribute to a greater good: sustaining Malta’s native flora and fauna. BAT Malta is committed to supporting the endemic biodiversity, for which, this latest initiative is an excellent example.”

Claude Ebejer from ACT Malta said: “What started as a group of friends working to implement positive change in 2018, has grown into an NGO that works on creating constructive dialogue and collaboration on sustainability. We would like to thank BAT Malta for their contribution and hard work in planting the trees. Corporate initiatives such as this contribute significantly to our natural heritage in Malta.”

The purpose of the company is to build ‘A Better Tomorrow’ for the adult consumers, the society and the employees of the company. BAT Malta started operating in 1907 and, today, is the leading tobacco company in the local market with significant contribution to the Maltese economy and society.

The company is part of British American Tobacco plc, an international group founded in 1902 that today is a leading, multi-category consumer good business and a global company that employs more than 53,000 people worldwide and has active presence across more than 180 markets.