At the start of Halloween week, Majjistral Park is organising a bat-spotting walk.

Participants are to meet at the Visitor Centre just before sunset to witness the winged creatures as soon as they emerge from their daily slumber.

A guest speaker form NGO Greenhouse will explain what makes these little critters tick and what is being done locally to conserve this fragile species.

The walk itself will be of very mild difficulty with some uneven terrain, which is not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs. Participants are reminded that one must wear comfortable shoes and suitable clothing and bring drinking water and a small torch. Children are to stay with their parents at all times of the walk while dogs need to be kept on a leash.

The two-hour walk starts tomorrow at 4pm from the Majjistral Visitor Centre. In order to book, send an e-mail to walks@majjistral.org.