Health authorities have been asked to investigate a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine used in Malta, which has been suspended in six EU countries after some patients developed blood clots.

Malta is among 17 EU countries to have received the ABV5300 series and Times of Malta can confirm it has been administered to patients.

Denmark has suspended the use of the vaccine entirely "following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated" but, crucially, added that "it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots".

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Austria and Luxemburg have all paused the use of the batch.

It remains unclear how many people were administered doses from this batch and whether Malta will be suspending its use of it or any other batches by AstraZeneca.

The European Medicines Authority said there was no indication the clots were caused by the jab and stressed that as of March 9, 22 cases of blood clots had been reported among more than three million people vaccinated in the European Economic Area.

According to details on a vaccine certificate given to one of the people who received a dose from the jab, and seen by Times of Malta, the vaccine was administered on February 25.

Another certificate showed the jab from the same batch was administered the next day, on February 26.

A health ministry spokesperson said questions on the matter have been passed on to the Medicines Authority who is reviewing the issue.

Meanwhile, teachers' union chief Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta the Malta Union of Teacher has formally requested clarification on the matter from the Superintendent of Public Health.

Teachers are the biggest cohort so far to be given the AstraZeneca jab. In recent days, the government announced it would be giving the jab to anyone up to the the age of 70 after having previously restricted its use to those under 55.

Malta has orders for 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines as well as 270,000 doses manufactured by Moderna and 650,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Some 250,000 jabs have also been ordered of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved by the EMA on Thursday and will start to arrive in countries next month.

The EMA said there is currently no indication that the AstraZeneca vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine.

"Batch ABV5300 was delivered to 17 EU countries and comprises 1 million doses of the vaccine. Some EU countries have also subsequently suspended this batch as a precautionary measure, while a full investigation is ongoing.

"Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated," the body said.

As of March 9, 22 cases of blood clots had been reported among more than three million people vaccinated in the European Economic Area, the EMA said.