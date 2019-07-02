Valletta will be facing either Bate Borisov, of Belarus, or Bosnia’s Sarajevo in the play-off round of the Europa League should the Malta champions successfully overcome Kazakhstan’s Astana in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Citizens will be leaving the islands early on Tuesday morning for a draining 17-hour trip to Kazakshstan to face Astana in the first leg tie on Thursday.

Valletta dropped into the Europa League after bowing out to Ferencvaros in the Champions League second qualifying round of the Champions League 4-2 on aggregate last week.

Bate Borisov is without doubt the toughest opponent on paper for Valletta as the Belorussians have played in the group stages of both the Europa League and the Champions League in the past.

On the other hand, Sarajevo are of a lesser stature than BATE and could prove a seemingly lesser daunted prospect for the Maltese side should they manage to overcome the challenge over Astana over two legs in the next two weeks.

Valletta are Malta’s remaining representatives in the UEFA club competitions after Balzan, Hibernians and Gżira United all bowed out from the Europa League in the last few weeks.