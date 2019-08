A bather who fell asleep on a lilo in Calabria woke up several hours later in Sicily, after strong currents swept him several kilometres south. Luigi Vazzana, 28, was reported missing around three hours after he first went into the sea just off Scilla. The Italian coast guard activated a helicopter and four rescue boats for a search mission and found him a full nine hours later, in pitch darkness, in waters just off Messina. Mr Vazzana, it turned out, had nodded off as he relaxed on the inflatable.

