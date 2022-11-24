Gerald Baticle was fired as coach of Angers on Thursday becoming the seventh Ligue 1 handler to leave his post this season.

The 53-year-old had been in charge since May last year but a run of seven successive defeats prior to the break for the World Cup sealed his fate.

He leaves with Angers bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety — four teams will be relegated this season as Ligue 1 passes from 20 teams to 18.

More details here.