A wounded Malta have succumbed to a spirited Czech Republic in Bodrum on Thursday afternoon, losing 40-16.

Malta raced to a 16-0 start before a stoppage following an injury where a Czech player had to be rushed to hospital.

At the restart, Czech Republic made the most of the break in play.

Malta debutant Jean Scholey and captain Shan Francois Hussain, were removed from the pitch due to injury before half-time, leaving Malta with no available healthy substitutions for the remaining 50 minutes of play.

